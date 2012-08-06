BEIJING Aug 6 China has called on Sri Lanka to
release 37 Chinese fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy,
China's Xinhua state news agency reported on Monday, in a case
that could test increasingly close ties between Beijing and
Colombo.
Sri Lanka's navy arrested the fishermen on Sunday night.
They were aboard two trawlers off the Sri Lankan east coast town
of Batticaloa, Xinhua said.
The navy arrested them for fishing in Sri Lankan waters and
they would be handed over to police for further investigation,
the news agency reported.
"The Chinese embassy ... has urged Sri Lankan authorities to
handle the issue in accordance with the law, sort out the truth
and release the Chinese fishermen as soon as possible," Xinhua
said.
Sri Lanka's location astride an ancient trade route in the
Indian Ocean makes it of strategic commercial and military
interest to the United States, India and China.
China has been competing for influence in Sri Lanka with
India, traditionally the island's most important ally.
China has lent Sri Lanka hundreds of millions of dollars to
build ports, roads, railways, power plants and a new airport,
fuelling speculation China wants military bases on the island,
something denied by Sri Lanka.
