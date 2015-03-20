SHANGHAI, March 20 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday that it aims to launch a board for companies in emerging industries, and has submitted the proposal to China's securities regulator.

Compared with Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext, Shanghai's planned new board would set a higher threshold for listing candidates, in terms of financial conditions or market capitalization, the SSE said via its official sina weibo, the Chinese microblogging website.

Currently, most stocks traded in Shanghai are big, blue chip companies, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is home to China's smaller companies and high-growth start-ups. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)