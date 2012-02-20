(Refiles to fix formatting)

* StanChart commods trading unit in last stages of launch

* Bank joins trend of foreign firms and banks ramping up China ops

* Step towards offering OTC derivative products based on ShFE contracts

By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Standard Chartered Plc is in the last stages of launching a China commodity trading unit, three sources told Reuters, joining a string of Western companies braving capital controls and complex red tape to beef up presence in the sector.

The setting up of a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) will allow the London-based bank to import metals such as copper, offer more hedging products for domestic customers and trade futures contracts through local brokerages on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE).

"It's very close to completion," said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

StanChart is one of the biggest financiers of copper held in bonded warehouses in China, but has so far been unable to trade physical commodities outside the warehouses in mainland China.

The bank's spokesman declined to confirm whether it had applied for a trading WFOE, but Jeremy East, its global head of metals, said: "We'd be interested in looking at opportunities for commodity financing onshore in China in local currency."

StanChart's move comes as a string of foreign banks and trading firms ramp up operations in China, which has emerged as the world's largest buyer of a raft of commodities and has seen its exchanges play a growing influence in resource prices.

Morgan Stanley has a WFOE under a non-financial umbrella to trade metals and agricultural products, while other foreign banks with trading WFOEs include South Africa's Standard Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup Inc.

Shanghai futures attract more Western trade

How closed are China's commodity futures?

OTC PRODUCTS BASED ON SHFE CONTRACTS

By setting up a locally-registered commodities arm, StanChart would also eventually be able to offer over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives products based on SHFE contracts -- an area expected to grow quickly as hedging demand rises on the back of price volatility.

"In Western metals markets, there's a very active OTC swap market, where corporates can hedge their metal exposure. However, in China that does not exist at the moment," East said.

"We foresee the market developing over the next five years. When this market is established, the Chinese corporate will have the opportunity to hedge against the ShFE in exactly the same way that European and U.S. corporates use the LME."

Citigroup and Noble are among the financial and physical players looking to trade rebar on ShFE, the world's most active exchange-traded steel contract.

At the moment, foreign firms are not allowed to trade physical commodities onshore nor take part in any of China's three commodity futures exchanges without a locally registered unit, which is also required to be backed by physical trading operations -- a rule designed to keep out speculative funds.

Banks are also barred from trading exchange-linked yuan denominated contracts, so to hedge on any of China's commodity exchanges or to issue invoices, a bank must open a trading WFOE.

East said the move by foreign banks into China presents some risk for the LME, the world's major non-ferrous metal exchange, but the risks would be tempered because domestic companies still have international price exposure through any non-domestic sales.

"The risk to the LME is if some of these physical contracts start getting priced against the Shanghai Futures Exchange rather than the LME," said East.

COMPLEX RED TAPE

The process of opening a WFOE has not been for the faint-hearted, taking up to 12 months to set up and another year to become operational, said three sources who have set up WFOEs.

A rigid business outline is required, and banks must navigate grey areas of definition. Too narrow and a firm might get stuck if its business expands in other directions; too broad and a bank risks that approval might not come at all.

Firms must also contend with curbs on some commodity imports and capital controls because the yuan is not freely traded.

Beijing has frozen WFOE approvals for banks several times in the past as part of a crackdown on derivatives trading, but the recent spate of approvals suggest its stance is thawing.

There are some signs however that the application process is speeding up, sources said, in part greased by Shanghai's ambitions to become an international financial centre and global shipping hub by 2020. This has prompted customs officials to get more foreign companies to register a WFOE in Shanghai's Yangshan Port, they said. (Additional reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jason Subler and Richard Pullin)