BRIEF-Collector Bank issues SEK 800 million under MTN-programme
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
HONG KONG, March 17 China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said on Monday its full-year net profit for 2013 rose 30 percent, beating forecasts, as it benefited from large-scale government projects in the mainland.
Net profit for the contractor and property developer, which focuses on steel structures in China and Hong Kong, was HK$2.77 billion ($356.70 million), compared to a median forecast of HK$2.63 billion by Thomson Reuters Starmine.
"The implementation of the (government) 12th five-year-plan, as well as the urbanisation has created a huge market for steel structure construction," it said in its earnings statement.
The company forecast a decline in government spending on infrastructure this year, as China's economic growth slows, but said it expected construction of mass-market housing to remain robust.
The company, which has a market value of $5.7 billion, said in January that its 2014 target for new contracts was no less than HK$55 billion, higher than the HK$45.53 billion recorded last year.
For the full earnings statement, click: ($1 = 7.7657 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds