* Inexperienced leads take the blame after 'embarrassing'
auction
* Underwriters left holding nearly Rmb5bn
By Carrie Hong and Christopher Langner
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - Even in China's booming
debt markets, having a rookie in the team can mess with your
game. The decision by China State Grid to hire two relatively
inexperienced arrangers as the lead underwriters on a Rmb15bn
(US$2.4bn) enterprise bond looked to have backfired on Monday
when the longer tranche fell woefully short of a Rmb10bn target.
State Grid's 15-year bond was priced at 5.26%, but the books
were only half covered by the time the auction closed with
orders totalling only Rmb5.05bn. The other tranche, a Rmb5bn
10-year at 4.99%, was 1.67 times covered - a better result, but
still below what the top-rated state-owned issuer would normally
expect.
Bankers on the deal pointed their fingers squarely at
Southwest Securities and Yingda Securities, the two coordinators
but the least experienced bond underwriters in the syndicate.
Citic Securities, CICC, China Merchants Securities and China
Jianyin Investment Securities were joint lead managers.
"This is just so embarrassing," said a sales officer among
the underwriting group of the deal. "Missing the target by
nearly half is very rare. How could the leads not notice there
was actually not enough demand for the 15-year tranche?"
The failed auction could be more than just embarrassing for
the underwriting syndicate, since the six joint leads had hard
underwritten the transaction to get it past the finish line,
according to sources. Most of the leads seem to be confident
that they will be able to sell down their exposure in the
secondary market, noting that the tranche had priced at the
high-end of the guidance range, but they will not have expected
to end up owning nearly Rmb5bn of the bonds.
It also highlights the risks of doing business in China's
domestic debt markets, where arrangers are often required to
hard underwrite deals in the scrap for high-profile mandates.
MISSING BIDS
The coordinators defended themselves, suggesting instead
that a system failure that caused the lost demand. When reached
by IFR, a DCM banker with Yingda Securities said he heard that
some of the underwriters suffered from slow responses on the
auction platform. "It seems there were some log-in problems
which led a certain amount of bids to fail," said the banker.
A DCM banker with Southwest Securities admitted that they
had experienced some system issues for the last two minutes of
the auction. Besides, the banker mentioned the demand was
"so-so".
Sources said that two of the underwriters had failed to
record over Rmb800m of bids during the auction. Market talk,
however, blamed the poor response on the coordinators' lack of
experience in using the auction system.
Enterprise bonds for China's top state-owned issuers -
including State Grid, CNPC and others - are typically auctioned
via the same PBOC-run system as used for government bonds. Only
the top-performing underwriters in open market auctions from the
previous year - typically the biggest houses - are allowed to
make bids on the system. If the leads do not have direct access
themselves, they need other underwriters to handle the auction
on their behalf.
Southwest won direct bidding rights this year. Yingda
Securities, however, is not allowed to bid on the system itself.
Yingda's controlling shareholder is State Grid Asset Management,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of China State Grid.
"How can they blame the technical problems others might have
had, while they can't even bid directly for themselves?" said
another source close to the deal.
WRONG MARKET READ
Technical problems with the auction system, however, may not
have accounted for the entire Rmb5bn shortfall - especially
since most of the other underwriters reported no problems with
their bids.
Market participants argued that the two coordinators had
mispriced the 15-year tranche. They said that a sophisticated
coordinator/lead should have realised demand was weak, and
trimmed the size of the 15-year tranche before the auction or
even postponed the deal.
"I think the leads failed to get a real picture of demand,"
said a third source on the deal. "Experience has taught me that
you really need to check with investors for at least three times
whether they are really buying the deal before you launch a deal
to the market."
State Grid had been marketing the 15-year tranche at
4.26%--5.26%, a range that bankers said had looked aggressive.
The settlement date on both tranches will be April 17. Both
the deal and the issuer have AAA ratings from Dagong. The
company last tapped the market on December 7 with a Rmb10bn
10-year bond at 5.14% and another Rmb5bn of 15-year paper at
5.24%.
