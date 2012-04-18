* Inexperienced leads take the blame after 'embarrassing' auction

* Underwriters left holding nearly Rmb5bn

By Carrie Hong and Christopher Langner

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - Even in China's booming debt markets, having a rookie in the team can mess with your game. The decision by China State Grid to hire two relatively inexperienced arrangers as the lead underwriters on a Rmb15bn (US$2.4bn) enterprise bond looked to have backfired on Monday when the longer tranche fell woefully short of a Rmb10bn target.

State Grid's 15-year bond was priced at 5.26%, but the books were only half covered by the time the auction closed with orders totalling only Rmb5.05bn. The other tranche, a Rmb5bn 10-year at 4.99%, was 1.67 times covered - a better result, but still below what the top-rated state-owned issuer would normally expect.

Bankers on the deal pointed their fingers squarely at Southwest Securities and Yingda Securities, the two coordinators but the least experienced bond underwriters in the syndicate. Citic Securities, CICC, China Merchants Securities and China Jianyin Investment Securities were joint lead managers.

"This is just so embarrassing," said a sales officer among the underwriting group of the deal. "Missing the target by nearly half is very rare. How could the leads not notice there was actually not enough demand for the 15-year tranche?"

The failed auction could be more than just embarrassing for the underwriting syndicate, since the six joint leads had hard underwritten the transaction to get it past the finish line, according to sources. Most of the leads seem to be confident that they will be able to sell down their exposure in the secondary market, noting that the tranche had priced at the high-end of the guidance range, but they will not have expected to end up owning nearly Rmb5bn of the bonds.

It also highlights the risks of doing business in China's domestic debt markets, where arrangers are often required to hard underwrite deals in the scrap for high-profile mandates.

MISSING BIDS

The coordinators defended themselves, suggesting instead that a system failure that caused the lost demand. When reached by IFR, a DCM banker with Yingda Securities said he heard that some of the underwriters suffered from slow responses on the auction platform. "It seems there were some log-in problems which led a certain amount of bids to fail," said the banker.

A DCM banker with Southwest Securities admitted that they had experienced some system issues for the last two minutes of the auction. Besides, the banker mentioned the demand was "so-so".

Sources said that two of the underwriters had failed to record over Rmb800m of bids during the auction. Market talk, however, blamed the poor response on the coordinators' lack of experience in using the auction system.

Enterprise bonds for China's top state-owned issuers - including State Grid, CNPC and others - are typically auctioned via the same PBOC-run system as used for government bonds. Only the top-performing underwriters in open market auctions from the previous year - typically the biggest houses - are allowed to make bids on the system. If the leads do not have direct access themselves, they need other underwriters to handle the auction on their behalf.

Southwest won direct bidding rights this year. Yingda Securities, however, is not allowed to bid on the system itself. Yingda's controlling shareholder is State Grid Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China State Grid.

"How can they blame the technical problems others might have had, while they can't even bid directly for themselves?" said another source close to the deal.

WRONG MARKET READ

Technical problems with the auction system, however, may not have accounted for the entire Rmb5bn shortfall - especially since most of the other underwriters reported no problems with their bids.

Market participants argued that the two coordinators had mispriced the 15-year tranche. They said that a sophisticated coordinator/lead should have realised demand was weak, and trimmed the size of the 15-year tranche before the auction or even postponed the deal.

"I think the leads failed to get a real picture of demand," said a third source on the deal. "Experience has taught me that you really need to check with investors for at least three times whether they are really buying the deal before you launch a deal to the market."

State Grid had been marketing the 15-year tranche at 4.26%--5.26%, a range that bankers said had looked aggressive.

The settlement date on both tranches will be April 17. Both the deal and the issuer have AAA ratings from Dagong. The company last tapped the market on December 7 with a Rmb10bn 10-year bond at 5.14% and another Rmb5bn of 15-year paper at 5.24%. (Editing by Steve Garton)