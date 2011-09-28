BEIJING, Sept 28 State Grid Corp of China
(SGCC), the country's dominant utility, plans to build 2,900
full charging stations and 540,000 charging pylons across the
country for electric vehicles by 2015, its president said on
Wednesday.
Currently, SGCC operates 108 charging stations and 7,200
pylons nationwide, Liu Zhenya told a forum.
Beijing has declared the electric vehicle industry a top
priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years
to transform the country into one of the leading producers of
clean vehicles.
But the limited charging infrastructure and high battery
costs are just some of the obstacles facing the country's still
fledgling green car industry.
In Shanghai, home to more than 20 million people, only 10
electric cars are registered, while the number in Hangzhou is
only slightly higher at 25, according to China Business News.
(Reporting by; Xu Wang and Ken Wills; Writing by Fang Yan)