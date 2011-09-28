BEIJING, Sept 28 State Grid Corp of China (SGCC), the country's dominant utility, plans to build 2,900 full charging stations and 540,000 charging pylons across the country for electric vehicles by 2015, its president said on Wednesday.

Currently, SGCC operates 108 charging stations and 7,200 pylons nationwide, Liu Zhenya told a forum.

Beijing has declared the electric vehicle industry a top priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years to transform the country into one of the leading producers of clean vehicles.

But the limited charging infrastructure and high battery costs are just some of the obstacles facing the country's still fledgling green car industry.

In Shanghai, home to more than 20 million people, only 10 electric cars are registered, while the number in Hangzhou is only slightly higher at 25, according to China Business News. (Reporting by; Xu Wang and Ken Wills; Writing by Fang Yan)