SHANGHAI Nov 10 China is making welcome efforts to improve its official foreign exchange statistics in a bid to win reserve status for its currency, but some big data flaws remain, particularly the embarrassing disparity between local and centrally reported GDP figures.

As Beijing pursues efforts to internationalise its yuan currency and rival the dollar's predominant role in world trade and finance, it has started publishing data using the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS).

Since July, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has shifted to reporting foreign exchange reserves and other related data on a monthly basis rather than quarterly.

The central bank has also separated out forex reserves already held at the IMF in the form of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the IMF's synthetic reserve currency and has added visibility into short-term sales and purchases of foreign currency securities.

"The most important improvement is that now we can compare China's figures to other countries directly," said Xie Yaxuan, an economist at China Merchant Securities in Shenzhen.

In a similar move, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in the third quarter began releasing quarterly figures on gross domestic product (GDP), replacing the previously used cumulative year-to-date figures.

But here the outcome appears much less impressive: the combined economic output of provinces still conspicuously exceeds the national GDP total, which economists say could be a case of local officials exaggerating output.

"The SDDS can improve the data to some extent, yet it cannot resolve the credibility issue about China's (GDP) data," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

FX IMPROVEMENTS IMPRESSIVE

Established in 1996, the SDDS requires member countries to calculate and publish their data through a highly-standardized platform to improve efficiency and accuracy in data sharing.

Its adoption indicates that a country meets the test of "good statistical citizenship". The IMF is scheduled to decide this month whether to put the yuan into the SDR, and a key factor will be transparency.

Now thanks to the new data published for the first time, the market has learnt that the value of PBOC-owned securities dropped more than $45.3 billion in September from August, accounting for nearly half of total foreign currency sales by that month, indicating that the central bank partly drew down its own overseas securities reserves to help the yuan stabilise.

Since the PBOC abruptly devalued the yuan in mid-August, Chinese policymakers have scrambled to keep the currency from falling further, and foreign exchange reserves were run down by a record amount in August, the PBOC data shows.

In addition, the central bank has also published its data much faster than before. Still, some indicators for short-term reserve movements are absent in the latest data.

"Lots of details are new for China, though the room for improvements remain open," said Zhang Yiping, an analyst at China Merchant Securities in Shenzhen.

GDP DATA STILL MURKY

In line with the SDDS standard, the NBS has revised down China's year-on-year GDP growth for every quarter in 2014. It reported that the country's third-quarter 2015 GDP grew 6.9 percent from a year earlier, the weakest since 2009.

Most of China's more than 30 provinces and regions, however, still compile their data on a year to date cumulative basis.

The thirty-one provinces and regions' combined third-quarter GDP reached 50.7 trillion yuan ($7.97 trillion), higher than the national total of 48.8 trillion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.

Some economists also suspect government statistics may underestimate strong consumption and service sector growth, leaving investors to focus instead on the cyclical and structural weakness in industry and fixed asset investment.

"The problem is not only about the calculation method, but also the procedure of data collection, especially the initial data from local governments," Capital Economics' Evans-Pritchard said. ($1 = 6.3607 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Nathaniel Taplin and Shri Navaratnam)