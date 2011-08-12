SHANGHAI Aug 12 Baoshan Iron and Steel
, China's largest-listed steelmaker, will raise its
main product prices for September bookings, the company said on
Friday.
Prices for hot-rolled coil will be kept unchanged, while
those for cold-rolled steel prices will be raised by 120
yuan($18) per tonne, it said in a statement on its website
(www.bsteel.com.cn).
The company's pricing moves usually set the tone for the
industry as a whole, and other mills are likely to follow suit
as the market expects a pick-up in steel demand after the
summer.
($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)