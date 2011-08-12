SHANGHAI Aug 12 Baoshan Iron and Steel , China's largest-listed steelmaker, will raise its main product prices for September bookings, the company said on Friday.

Prices for hot-rolled coil will be kept unchanged, while those for cold-rolled steel prices will be raised by 120 yuan($18) per tonne, it said in a statement on its website (www.bsteel.com.cn).

The company's pricing moves usually set the tone for the industry as a whole, and other mills are likely to follow suit as the market expects a pick-up in steel demand after the summer.

($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)