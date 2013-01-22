UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
SHANGHAI Jan 22 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country's biggest listed steelmaker, will raise March booking prices for its main steel products, it said in a website statement on Tuesday, marking the third rise in a row this year.
The company will raise both hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil prices by 200 yuan ($32.15) a tonne.
Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the market.
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted output of about 40,000 tonnes per month at Peru's top copper mine, a union official said on Friday.