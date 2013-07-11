SHANGHAI, July 11 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, the country's biggest listed steelmaker, will keep prices for its main products steady in August, it said in a statement on Thursday

Wuhan Iron & Steel, another leading Chinese steelmaker, raised prices for its main products by 50-100 yuan($8-16) a tonne for August in response to the recent rebound in steel prices, traders said. ($1 = 6.1341 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)