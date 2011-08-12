* Hot-rolled coil prices for structural use up 60 yuan/T
* Cold-rolled coil prices to rise 120 yuan/T
* Demand for flat products set to pick up after summer
By Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
, China's top listed steelmaker, said on Friday that
it will raise prices of its main products for September
bookings, in anticipation that demand will pick up in the peak
consumption season.
Traders and analysts have forecast steel demand to warm up
in September after flat steel producers, mainly state-owned
majors, faced shrinking margins on high iron ore costs and weak
downstream demand from automakers to producers of home
appliances.
"The traditional peak consumption season is approaching, and
demand for flat steel products will improve in September," said
Hu Zhengwu, researcher with consultancy Custeel.com.
In an announcement on its website (www.bsteel.com.cn),
Baosteel said prices of hot-rolled products for structural use
would rise by 60 yuan ($9) per tonne, and other grades would
remain steady.
Prices for cold-rolled steel would rise by 120
yuan per tonne, it said, after keeping prices for its main
products mostly unchanged for August.
Domestic car sales in July rose 6.7 percent from a year
earlier to 1.01 million units, picking up momentum from the
previous month, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.
Daily steel output has stood at more than 1.9 million tonnes
since February as steel mills raised production to meet strong
demand from the construction sector.
"Flat product demand hasn't picked up substantially yet, but
I expect the market will improve in the fourth quarter and steel
mills will see higher margins," said a trader in Beijing.
"Uncertainty in the global economy will weigh on the steel
market."
Baosteel's pricing moves usually set the tone for the
industry as a whole, and other mills are likely to follow suit
in expectation of increased demand after the summer.
The company also said it would raise the price of hot-dipped
galvanised coil by 150-200 yuan per tonne and maintain plate
prices unchanged for September.
($1 = 6.394 yuan)
