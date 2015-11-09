* Many blame cheap Chinese imports for British steel decline
* UK industry also faces high electricity costs, forex
* In China, huge over-capacity means exports are a lifeline
* Tens of millions of tonnes of capacity to be cut in China
By Angus Berwick and David Stanway
SCUNTHORPE, England/TANGSHAN, China, Nov 10 In
the gritty northeast English town of Scunthorpe, 25-year-old
steel worker Matt Cooke fears for his job, and the future of his
industry.
Cooke works for Tata Steel, Britain's biggest
steelmaker, which blames planned job cuts - 900 of them in
Scunthorpe - on cheap Chinese imports, a strong pound and high
electricity costs.
Some 5,000 miles (8,050 km) away in Tangshan, China, steel
worker Suo Jiangjun, 35, also contemplates the future of an
industry blighted by huge over-capacity and sliding demand.
Both are close to the sharp end of a collapse in global
steel prices that is largely a result of slower growth in
China's economy, the world's second-largest.
While many British steel workers blame China for squeezing
the industry to near-death, and were unhappy that China's
President Xi Jinping was feted on a recent official visit, steel
towns in China are struggling, too.
As China's growth falters, less steel is needed, exposing
the colossal amounts of surplus capacity in cities such as
Tangshan, and prompting Chinese mills and traders to turn to
exports to keep afloat.
Tangshan, a city of more than 7 million people in the
industrial heartlands of northern China, produced around 90
million tonnes of steel last year, more than the United States.
But the drop in prices has left many small and private mills
flirting with bankruptcy, and there's little sympathy for their
counterparts in Britain.
"Things aren't very good right now," said Suo, who works at
Tangshan Youfa Steel Pipe Corp. "We're still making money, but
profits are down. A lot of small plants nearby are going to
close. I'm not afraid of losing my job right now, I can find
something else and China will still need steel."
CHEAP CREDIT
In a province rich in iron ore reserves, Tangshan was given
leeway to develop its private steel sector as it rebuilt after a
1976 earthquake that killed at least a quarter of a million
people and destroyed much of the city's infrastructure.
From 2008, as steel consumption soared in China's roaring
economy, many small mills borrowed heavily to expand capacity as
quickly as possible. Today, the impact of the collapse in prices
is visible across the city's sprawling industrial suburbs.
Tangshan Iron and Steel, part of Hebei Iron and Steel Group
, is to suspend operations at its 2,000 sq metre
(21,500 sq ft) blast furnace this month, mothballing a facility
that can turn out 6,000 tonnes a day. Jianbang Steelworks has
shut its blast furnaces amid mounting losses.
Private mills have closed and trading firms and logistics
centres stand empty - victims in a way of China's massive 4
trillion yuan ($631 billion) stimulus package in 2008, which
drove an unsustainable boom in construction.
"No one in the steel sector is making any money, not just
the British. We're just about breaking even," said Ding
Guanghui, a 32-year-old steel trader in Tangshan. "Steel mills
are losing 100 yuan ($15.78) on each tonne of steel they make."
Prices of steel billet used to make wire and metal products
have slumped to a historical low of 1,600 yuan ($252.54) per
tonne - cheaper than a tonne of cabbage.
China has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion tonnes of
steel a year - around three-quarters of global needs. Falling
domestic demand means China is seeking out export markets to
take up some of that slack. Hebei province alone exported 27.2
million tonnes of steel products last year, around 29 percent of
the national total and up 89 percent on the previous year.
"EASY TO BLAME CHINA"
One of those export markets is Britain, which last year
imported 752,000 tonnes of Chinese steel, more than double the
year before, according to International Steel Statistic Bureau
(ISSB) data.
While that was only a 10th of Britain's total imports, the
low cost dragged down the market price, making China an easy
scapegoat for the British steel industry's woes, though workers
concede there are other factors making them less competitive.
"It's easy to blame the Chinese," said John Laurens, a
35-year steel industry veteran in Scunthorpe. "But it's not
China's fault Britain can't compete on a level playing field
with Europe."
Britain has promised to lower the steel industry's high
energy costs, compounded by some of the world's highest 'green'
taxes on heavy industry. British steel firms paid 80 percent
more for electricity in January-June than the European Union
average, which is itself twice that of the United States.
But the government says there are limits to what it can do
to help the steel industry. "No government can change the price
of steel, dictate foreign exchange rates (or) simply disregard
international regulations on free trade and state aid," Business
Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament on Oct. 20.
In both China, where the industry is dominated by huge
state-run steel firms, and Britain, fresh government money goes
towards helping steel centres to diversify, and steel workers to
re-train.
Tangshan, where 40 million tonnes of annual steel capacity
will be cut by 2017, has already been designated as one of
China's advanced robotics centres.
In Scunthorpe, where the steel plant looms over rows of
terraced houses and "Save Our Steel" posters are pinned to
shuttered high street shops, local councillor Elizabeth Redfern
said a pledge of 9 million pounds ($13.9 million) by the
government and Tata Steel would go towards attracting new
businesses to the area and job retraining.
"WILT AND DIE"
For Tony Gosling, a 50-year-old steel worker whose wife's
great-grandfather walked to Scunthorpe from Wales in the 1930s
for a steel job, the town and the steel plant are one and the
same.
"The two go hand-in-glove. If you separate them, the other
will just wilt and die," he said.
Others, too, fear Scunthorpe will add to a list of former
steel towns decimated by the industry's decline since its peak
in the 1970s. Then, around a third of the town's population were
steel workers, with thousands more depending on steel for their
jobs.
"This town will become a ghost town," said Laurens. "Steel
is our livelihood and it's this town's lifeblood."
Cooke, who joined Tata Steel seven years ago, said that
without the steelworks most educated young people would abandon
Scunthorpe, where 52 percent more people claim unemployment
benefits than the national average.
One idea raised by Suo in Tangshan is likely to get short
shrift in Scunthorpe.
"I think one way of solving the problem in England is by
moving workers like us over there to live. Our wages aren't as
high," he said, with tongue in cheek. "In the end it's all about
wages."
($1 = 6.3357 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.6496 pounds)
(Writing by Ian Geoghegan; Editing by Alex Richardson)