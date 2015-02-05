* China's crude steel capacity at 1.16 bln T
* 2,037 new steel projects under construction
* Steel exports expected to stay at high levels
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, Feb 5 Crude steel capacity in China,
the world's top producing country, is likely to grow this year
despite difficult market conditions as new projects are coming
onstream, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT) said on Thursday.
Long-standing overcapacity, slower growth in demand and
tighter credit have forced many Chinese steel mills to produce
at a loss or at low profitability.
"Generally, oversupply in the steel sector is unlikely to
improve this year, exports will drop slightly, steel prices will
stay at low levels and steel mills' profitability may not be
positive," MIIT said in a report on its website
(www.miit.gov.cn).
Investment in the ferrous metals smelting and processing
industry fell 5.9 percent last year but remained at a relatively
high level and there are still 2,037 new steel projects under
construction.
China's crude steel capacity reached 1.16 billion tonnes at
the end of 2014, with its production accounting for 49.4 percent
of global output, MIIT said.
Some analysts expect capacity to increase by only about 10
million tonnes this year.
Despite the removal of an export rebate for boron-added
steel products from this year, steel exports are expected to
stay at elevated levels due to a continued supply glut at home
and competitive prices, the ministry said.
The China Iron & Steel Association has forecast domestic
crude steel output would fall 1.1 percent to 814 million tonnes
this year, after rapid expansion over the past decade, as a
slowing economy has hit demand for commodities.
China's apparent steel consumption fell 4 percent to 740
million tonnes last year, and steel demand is unlikely to
improve much as Beijing is shifting its economic growth model
and slowing fixed asset investment.
In order to minimise their risks on loans, banks have
largely cut credit to Chinese steel mills since last year,
leading to shutdowns and bankrupticies at some companies.
The debt-to-asset ratio for large steel mills dropped 0.8
percentage points to 68.3 percent last year but was still 11
percentage points higher than in 2007 when the industry
experienced a boom.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)