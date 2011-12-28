SHANGHAI Dec 28 China's consumption of
steel products is expected to reach 646 million tonnes in 2012,
marginally higher than this year's level, the state-owned China
Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.
The report said the China Metallurgical Industry Planning
and Research Institute had estimated consumption of finished
steel products in the world's top steel producer and consumer at
610 million tonnes this year.
Demand from the construction sector, which consumes more
than half of total steel output, would reach 350 million tonnes,
up 4 percent from 336 million tonnes this year, it said.
China will maintain its property market tightening policy
and expand a pilot property tax programme to curb speculation
and prevent home prices from rebounding, which could cap
construction steel demand growth.
The planning institute forecast steel demand in the auto
sector to reach 44 million tonnes, up 10 percent from 2011, and
machinery sector demand to rise 8.5 percent to 128 million
tonnes.
Domestic steel output will rise 5.8 percent to a record 728
million tonnes in 2012, according to the median estimate in a
Reuters poll of 12 brokerages and industry consultancies.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jason Subler; Editing by Chris
Lewis)