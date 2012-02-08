Feb 8 China's steelmakers have racked up $400 billion in debt that some might have trouble repaying, making them the next potential drag on a banking sector already facing bad loans from the property sector and local governments.

Following is a table showing the debt ratios of China-listed steel makers, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Company Name Quick Quick Debt-to-Equ Debt-to-

Ratio* Ratio* ity^ Equity^

FY2011 FY2010 FY2011 FY2010 Wuhan Iron & Steel Co Ltd 0.16 0.13 6.77% 30.80% Jinan Iron And Steel Co Ltd 0.18 0.24 66.23% 81.73% Pangang Group Steel 0.20 0.24 47.08% 62.34% Guangzhou Iron And Steel Co Ltd 0.27 0.26 43.99% 22.72% Hunan Valin Steel Co Ltd 0.32 0.30 77.84% 131.51% Bengang Steel Plate 0.33 0.30 30.52% 32.14% Chongqing Iron & Steel 0.34 0.51 60.27% 83.91% Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co 0.36 0.25 58.40% 42.49% Hebei Iron & Steel Co. Ltd 0.36 0.40 37.21% 51.19% Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd 0.44 0.42 24.88% 25.84% Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel 0.45 0.40 77.39% 88.31% Angang Steel Co Ltd 0.46 0.49 26.77% 23.52% Xinyu Iron & Steel Co Ltd 0.48 0.43 61.81% 54.94% Fushun Special Steel Co. Ltd. 0.50 0.48 18.73% 14.14% Anyang Iron & Steel Co Ltd 0.52 0.55 51.85% 61.15% Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd 0.53 0.48 0.00% 5.01% Laiwu Iron & Steel Company 0.53 0.40 67.96% 72.09% Gansu Jiu Steel Group Hongxing 0.55 0.46 36.89% 35.16% Beijing Shougang Co Ltd 0.61 0.80 45.85% 45.14% Nanjing Iron & Steel Company 0.62 0.55 61.80% 21.57% Maanshan Iron & Steel 0.75 0.62 66.30% 45.31% Anhui Honglu Steel Construction 0.88 0.44 9.08% 40.19% Lingyuan Iron & Steel Company 0.90 0.44 40.48% 2.72% Hangzhou Iron & Steel Co Ltd 1.12 0.83 36.81% 0.00% Qingdao East Steel Tower Co Ltd 2.71 0.79 0.00% 0.00% Guangzheng Steel Structure Co 3.69 3.19 10.44% 10.69%

* Also known as the acid-test ratio, this measures current assets, less inventories, against short-term liabilities. A ratio of below 1 is considered to suggest difficulty in repaying current liabilities.

^ This measures long-term debt versus total equity. (Compiled by Fayen Wong and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)