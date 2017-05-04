BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
BEIJING May 4 Zhang Zhaojun, deputy chief of China's banking regulator in Dalian city, said at a news conference on Thursday:
* The banking sector's total credit exposure to Dalian-based, state-owned Dongbei Special Steel Group Co is more than 44 billion yuan ($6.38 billion).
* Bank branches in Dalian have 22.1 billion yuan in credit exposure to Dongbei Special Steel.
* Dongbei has been at the heart of troubles in China's debt market, defaulting on nine separate bonds last year. It formally entered into a bankruptcy restructuring process in October.
($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang; editing by Jason Neely)
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER