TANGSHAN, China May 16 Credit controls imposed
on China's debt-ridden steel sector have left many producers
unable to afford upgrades needed to survive the country's war on
pollution, and 80 million tonnes of capacity could shut in two
years, an industry official said.
Zhao Xizi, chairman of the All-China Chamber of Commerce for
Small and Medium-Sized Metallurgical Enterprises, said that in
some regions, around 70 percent of firms could not pay for the
renovations needed to meet tough new environmental standards,
and with loans to the steel sector cut by around 10 percent
since the beginning of the year, banks have been unable to help.
Poor economic conditions and chronic overcapacity brought
Chinese steel prices to their lowest point in 20 years in the
first quarter of this year, and a nationwide campaign to tackle
pollution has also raised costs and helped put hundreds of
plants on the brink of bankruptcy.
Zhao, speaking on Thursday at a conference in Tangshan,
China's biggest steel producing city, said as much as 80 million
tonnes could be forced to shut in the next two years alone,
meaning that China will meet its closure targets with relative
ease.
"You can draw this conclusion: if all these policies are
brought in and all local governments implement them, there will
be a large number of enterprises forced to close this year and
next year, involving 80 million tonnes of capacity," he said.
He said from the second half of this year, around 200
private steel firms with capacities of less than 1 million
tonnes a year would face power and water prices designed to
drive smaller players out of the market, putting 60 million
tonnes of capacity at risk of closure.
An additional 70 million tonnes of low-quality steel
production is also expected to be shut and replaced, he said.
Hebei province, home to at least 300 million tonnes of
production capacity, is planning to shut 60 million tonnes over
the 2014-2017 period in order to meet its anti-pollution
commitments. It will close 15 million tonnes this year.
The provincial governor, Zhang Qingwei, said earlier this
year that as many as 16 steel firms in Hebei had already ceased
production because of financial difficulties.
While China plans to cut its steel capacity by a total of 27
million tonnes this year, it still saw a net capacity increase
of 4.68 million tonnes over the first quarter, Zhao said.
China's total steel production capacity is estimated at
around 1 billion tonnes, much higher than last year's total
output of 779 million tonnes.
