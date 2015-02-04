BEIJING Feb 4 Chinese steel mills, already
struggling with weakening demand, are facing higher costs and
the risk of punishment as a result of tougher environmental
legislation that came into effect this year, industry officials
said on Wednesday.
Nearly three-quarters of China's steel enterprises do not
meet environmental standards, and they are under heavy pressure
to upgrade, according to estimates by the China Iron and Steel
Association (CISA). Compliance costs have risen at least around
50 percent, according to some estimates.
Shine Shen, general manager of the iron ore division of
China's third biggest steel producer, the Shagang Group, said
some of his company's facilities were not being used to avoid
breaking the rules.
"We don't dare to use some of our equipment right now until
it is renovated after the Chinese New Year," he told an industry
conference.
Shen said the cost of compliance now comes to around 160
yuan ($26) per tonne of steel, putting further pressure on a
sector already suffering from persistently low prices as a
result of overcapacity and an economic slowdown.
CISA estimated last year that environmental compliance was
costing Chinese steel mills around 55 yuan per tonne, with large
state mills paying double that.
The steel sector, the world's biggest, has been a primary
target of a campaign to clean up China's air, especially in the
country's smoggiest province of Hebei, which surrounds the
capital Beijing and is home to hundreds of private mills long
accustomed to a light regulatory touch.
"Standards are tougher and punishments are tougher - the
fines are imposed on a daily basis and even scarier is that
violating environmental laws has become a criminal offence and
bosses could go to jail," Li Xinchuang, CISA vice-secretary
general, told the industry conference.
Large Chinese steelmakers saw profit margins of just 0.85
percent last year, according to CISA data issued last week, the
lowest of all industrial sectors.
Under the amended law passed last April and that went into
effect on Jan. 1, firms are subject to unlimited fines as well
as custodial sentences if they fail to abide by state rules on
technological standards, resource use and waste treatment.
The environment ministry also has new powers to shut down
noncompliant projects, and is taking steps to ensure pollution
from industrial plants is monitored properly.
There is an upside for some of the bigger state mills, which
have complained that small and more poorly regulated rivals have
been able to cut costs by flouting the rules.
"The main problem is that the enforcement of environmental
standards is not even," Xu Lejiang, chairman of the Baoshan Iron
and Steel Group, said in a speech last month.
($1 = 6.2460 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)