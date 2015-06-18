By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 18
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 18 Some Chinese
steelmakers are selling their output abroad at a loss, according
to traders and a producer, as a group of global industry bodies
urged governments to take action over rising shipments from
China.
Chinese mills had sold steel overseas at a loss of up to 200
yuan ($32) a tonne and cut the export price of hot-rolled coil
by 5 percent to $340-$350 a tonne, free-on-board basis, this
week compared to last week, according to traders and a producer
in Hebei, China's top steel producing province.
These mills were also selling at a loss to the domestic
market, they said.
"The domestic market is too weak to consume high output and
our prices are competitive, so some mills are still keen to step
up exports, hoping to ease high inventories and maintain market
share," said a senior official at a privately owned mill in
Hebei.
China exports around 10 percent of its annual steel output
from hundreds of steelmakers and it was unclear the quantity of
steel the traders and official were referring to.
China's steel exports rose 28 percent to 43.5 million tonnes
in January-May, even as domestic crude steel output fell nearly
2 percent. In 2014, exports jumped 51 percent to a record 93.78
million tonnes.
Eight steel associations from Asia, the Americas and Europe
said in a joint statement this week all regions were "suffering
from a dramatic increase in unfair steel imports that is fueled
by massive global overcapacity."
"Looming over it all is China, whose massive and increasing
overcapacity in an era of slowing growth has already
destabilized the global steel market and trade flows," the
statement said.
Officials from the China Iron and Steel Association were not
immediately available for comment.
After the European Commission launched an anti-dumping probe
against Russia and China in May, a spokesman for China's
Ministry of Commerce said the surge in Chinese steel exports was
"normal and also beyond reproach", and reflected increased
demand and the strong competitiveness of domestic steelmakers.
"Chinese steel exports are likely to hit a fresh record of
100 million tonnes this year, as there is demand but no other
countries can fill the gap and our prices are competitive," said
Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai.
China's exports were previously anticipated to slow this
year after the removal of rebates for boron-added steel
products. But shrinking demand at home has left producers
needing to sell surplus steel overseas.
"TOPDOWN ECONOMY"
Noting China's call to be treated fairly, or as a market
economy, by members of the World Trade Organisation from the end
of 2016, the foreign steel associations said the country's steel
sector showed it had yet to meet that test.
"The existence of the overcapacity itself, estimated at up
to 425 million metric tons, and the lack of an effective policy
to reduce it are evidence that China is still a topdown
state-driven economy," the groups said.
Other countries affected by Chinese exports have already
moved to counter the deluge, with India raising import taxes on
certain steel products and Mexico applying duties to hot-rolled
steel from China and other countries.
Still, China's exports are likely to remain high. A survey
by industry consultancy Custeel.com showed shipments of rebar
from 38 Chinese mills could rise 46 percent in June from May and
wire rod exports from 32 mills may jump 47 percent.
"Exports are the industry's pressure valve. Should this be
closed, we expect oversupply in the Chinese market to mount,
pushing down prices and leading to closures of high-cost mills,"
said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.
($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan)
