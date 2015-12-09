* Tax rebates helping China exporters undercut overseas
rivals
* Total rebate claims this year set to exceed 2014 levels
* China steel exports at record levels, stoking trade
friction
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Maytaal Angel
MANILA/LONDON, Dec 10 Chinese steel exporters
are gaming the nation's tax system to pump ever greater amounts
of surplus steel into world markets, crafting slightly different
alloys to ensure their products sidestep Beijing's cutbacks to
trade subsidies.
Steel exporters claimed up to $2.4 billion in tax rebates in
the first eight months of this year, on track to surpass the
2014 total despite government moves to tighten the kinds of
shipments eligible for such refunds, Reuters calculations
showed.
The rebates, along with steps such as those announced on
Wednesday to reduce taxes on some steel exports, are helping
many Chinese steel mills deeply undercut rivals overseas.
China's steel exports topped 100 million tonnes for the first
time this year, more than four times 2014 shipments from the
European Union's largest producer, Germany.
That has fuelled a plunge in steel prices to 12-year lows
ST-CRU-IDX and driven scores of countries to slap anti-dumping
duties on Chinese steel, as well as sparking mill closures. Some
5,000 steel jobs were cut in Europe this quarter, prompting EU
ministers to hold crisis talks.
Amid growing trade tensions, Beijing at the start of the
year halted rebates on steel exports containing boron, an
element used to harden steel for uses ranging from agricultural
tools to mining. But steel executives in and out of China said
the refunds continued on steel products containing another
element, chromium.
"Boron-added exports have now almost dried up. But at the
same time non-boron alloy exports have shot up. When one
loophole closes, another one opens," said Jeremy Platt, an
analyst at British consultancy MEPS.
Chinese exports of steel products alloyed with just 0.3
percent of chromium can get a 9 percent to 13 percent tax rebate
as part of Beijing's efforts to promote higher-value steel.
There has been speculation the government could also stop
rebates on chromium-added steel, but that would likely only
prompt exporters to shift to forming steel alloys with other
elements such as titanium or manganese, said Roberto Cola,
president of the ASEAN Iron and Steel Council.
"Titanium looks to be the next most economic," he said.
"They should stop the rebates completely."
An official at China Iron and Steel Association, which
groups both state-run and private steel producers, said the
organisation and the government did not encourage exports of
"too much" steel.
"Individual companies - many times traders instead of
producers - make their own decisions to export and they are
trying to get as much legitimate benefit as they can," said the
official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to
speak to media.
DIFFERENT DEFINITIONS
Of the 72 million tonnes of steel products that China
exported in January-August, 44 million tonnes were declared as
alloy steel, according to the country's customs data.
Using the maximum rebate of 13 percent, the refunds due
Chinese exporters from this volume would be $2.4 billion,
Reuters calculations showed, compared to $3.5 billion for the
whole of 2014.
While some of the rebates will have been awarded to
exporters pushing to sell more value-added steel, further data
indicates that around half may have been granted to shipments
containing just tiny amounts of alloy elements.
Customs numbers from importing countries showed alloy steel
imports from China only reached 20.6 million tonnes in
January-August, based on estimates by MEPS, which has been
tracking China's steel industry since the late 1990s.
That is a 23.4 million-tonne discrepancy with the Chinese
figures, suggesting that many shipments classified as alloys by
Beijing did not contain enough alloy elements to receive a
similar classification in their destination countries. For
example, many importers consider a product to be specialty steel
only if it contains more than 0.5 percent alloying element.
China's customs and tax authorities did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
"(The British government) will consider raising any robust
evidence of misclassification with the appropriate authorities,"
said a UK business department spokesman, who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Most of the 5,000 steel jobs lost in Europe were in the UK,
which steelmakers there have blamed largely on cheap Chinese
steel, although the global market is plagued by overcapacity.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila and Maytaal Angel in
London; Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing
by Joseph Radford)