* China's move to support the economy will underpin steel
demand
* Rising anti-dumping duties against China seen hurting
exports
* China steel output expected to rise further in April and
May
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, April 19 The recent rally in steel
prices in China will be unsustainable, given rising output from
steel mills in the world's biggest producer and consumer of the
alloy, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on
Tuesday.
While government measures to boost the economy will underpin
local steel demand, exports will come under pressure due to
rising protectionism from Southeast Asia and European countries
against cheap supplies from China, leading to a product build up
at home and lower prices, CISA cautioned in its monthly report.
Chinese steel prices have jumped almost 42 percent
so far in 2016, following six straight annual falls, fuelled by
tighter supply due to shutdowns in the past year and a pickup in
construction activity after Lunar New Year in February.
"The big rise in steel prices has led to a rapid reopening
of capacity that had been shut or suspended ... a large rise in
steel output will not be good for the gap between market demand
and supply," CISA said.
Already a huge surplus has forced China to aggressively ship
out steel, with exports hitting a record high of 112 million
tonnes last year. India's Tata Steel recently put its
British operations up for sale, blaming the move on a flood of
cheap Chinese supplies.
But overseas sales will be difficult this year, given
complaints of dumping and rising protectionism from Europe, the
United States and Southeast Asian countries, CISA said.
The United States has blamed China for not effectively
dealing with overcapacity, while the latter has said blaming it
for global steel woes was a lazy excuse for protectionism and
that such finger-pointing would be counter-productive.
A meeting of ministers and trade officials from over 30
countries this week failed to agree measures to tackle the
global steel overcapacity.
And this comes at a time when China's output is picking up.
China's steel production hit a record high of 70.65 million
tonnes in March, amounting to 834 million tonnes on an
annualised basis. Traders and analysts expect output to rise
further in April and May.
China accounts for about half of global steel production
with a total official capacity of 1.13 billion tonnes. The
country aims to cut between 100 million and 150 million tonnes
of crude steel capacity over the next five years.
