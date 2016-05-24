* China steel assn strongly opposes protectionism
* Surging steel exports driven by demand and competitiveness
(Adds background)
SHANGHAI May 24 China, the world's top steel
producer, is not encouraging large exports of the product and
has taken measures to control shipments offshore, the country's
steel association said on Tuesday.
"The Chinese steel industry is willing to solve trade
disputes through cooperation ... it strongly opposes
protectionism and making the steel trade a political issue," the
China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said in a report on its
website.
CISA said a rise in Chinese steel exports has been driven by
a recovering global economy, rising international demand and
higher competitiveness. It said the government has taken
measures such as increasing export duties on some steel products
and cutting export rebates.
China exported a record of 112 million tonnes of steel last
year, despite the cancellation of tax rebates on boron steel, as
the country's producers aimed to offset a slowing domestic
economy and waning demand that drove prices down by 36 percent
during 2015.
Global steel producing rivals have alleged China is dumping
cheap exports after a slowdown in demand at home, creating a
major trade irritant amid a worldwide steel glut.
"The steel overcapacity is a global issue," CISA said,
adding that the global capacity utilization rate was 69.7
percent in 2015 compared with China's rate of 71.2 percent.
The United States slapped Chinese steelmakers with final
import duties of 522 percent on cold-rolled flat steel on
Tuesday after finding their products were being sold in the U.S.
market below cost and with unfair subsidies.
However, China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday that U.S.
efforts to protect its steel industry will not solve the
sector's fundamental problems, which stem from past
protectionist measures.
China currently has an annual crude steel capacity of 1.13
billion tonnes and has aimed to streamline its bloated steel
sector by cutting between 100 million and 150 million tonnes per
year of capacity by 2020.
China has shut more than 90 million tonnes of capacity for
2011-15, CISA added.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)