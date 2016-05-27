MANILA May 27 Producers that returned to
China's steel market after a price rally earlier this year may
be forced to run below capacity as demand weakens for the rest
of 2016, Goldman Sachs said.
"Too many blast furnaces have been reheated, and excess
steel production is driving a modest restocking at a time when
inventories are usually drawn down," Goldman analysts Christian
Lelong and Amber Cai said in a report dated May 26.
"As steel margins return to negative territory, mills that
have just incurred restart costs are often forced to operate
below capacity and must once again focus on carefully managing
their cash-flow."
Shanghai steel futures have fallen around 30
percent from their peak in April. They had rallied on hopes that
a stabilising Chinese economy could lift steel demand.
The price surge encouraged once-shut Chinese steel producers
to reopen. Global miner BHP Billiton estimated that
more than 50 million tonnes of steel capacity in China were
restarted from the beginning of the year.
"In the absence of a surprise ... (with) government stimulus
we believe that steel demand is likely to follow a downward path
for the rest of the year, in line with historical trends,"
Goldman said.
As Chinese steel demand softens and more iron ore supply
comes through in the second half of 2016, stocks of the
steelmaking raw material at the country's ports could rise
further, pressuring prices, the bank said.
Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports rose
to 100.45 million tonnes on May 20 SH-TOT-IRONINV, according
to consultancy SteelHome, the most since March 2015.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $49.90 a tonne on Thursday,
the lowest since Feb. 29 and down 27 percent from its April
peak.
Goldman has forecast iron ore at $46 this year and at $35 in
the next two years.
