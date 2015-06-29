BEIJING, June 29 Northern China's Hebei, the
country's biggest steelmaking province, produced 16.11 million
tonnes of the material in May, down 2.4 percent on the year, hit
by weak underlying demand and a seasonal construction downturn.
Crude steel output from Hebei in the first four months of
the year reached 83.28 million tonnes, 0.3-percent lower than
the same period last year, according to figures from the
National Bureau of Statistics.
Hebei's total output amounted to 23 percent of the national
total in May and 24.5 percent in the first five months.
Hebei's steel sector is one of the principle targets of
China's "war on pollution", with the province under pressure to
slash annual steel capacity by 60 million tonnes over the
2014-2017 period.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is
about to release details of a plan to curb nationwide capacity
by 80 million tonnes over the 2015-2017 period, with small and
private mills in Hebei likely to bear the brunt of the cuts.
An official with the ministry told a forum on Saturday that
environmental rules for the steel sector were also likely to be
tightened over the 2016-20 period and firms that fail to comply
will be forced to close, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Hebei's production decline has been offset by increases in
Jiangsu on the eastern coast, which has seen output rise 12.5
percent to 44.93 million tonnes over the January-May period of
2015.
Following is a table showing output from China's top
steelmaking regions in May and the first five months of 2015,
and their share of the total.
Province May pct chg Jan-May pct chg May
output* (yoy) output* (yoy) % of total
Hebei 16.11 -2.4 83.28 -0.6 23.0
Jiangsu 9.09 13.1 44.93 12.5 13.0
Shandong 5.84 0.9 27.68 0.0 8.3
Liaoning 5.64 2.7 26.98 0.6 8.1
Shanxi 3.38 -14.8 16.27 -12.4 4.8
China 69.95 -1.7 345.63 -1.6 100
total
* Figures in million tonnes
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)