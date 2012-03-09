BEIJING, March 9 China produced 139.29 million tonnes of steel products in January and February, up 4.6 percent from the same period last year, the country's statistics bureau said on Friday.

The daily average over the two-month period stood at 2.32 million tonnes, compared with 2.29 million tonnes in December, according to Reuters calculations.

The bureau did not provide January output data last month because the Lunar New Year break interrupted its data release schedule. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)