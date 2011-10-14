SHANGHAI Oct 14 A number of Chinese steel mills
have been given the option to buy iron ore for the
fourth-quarter based on October to December spot rates, instead
of a common industry practice to buy on prices based on previous
months.
Three mill sources briefed on the change told Reuters that
miners, such as Vale SA , have offered Chinese mills'
the option to pay for fourth quarter supplies based on more
current rates, following the recent tumble in ore prices.
"We received a letter from Vale asking us for our opinion of
changing fourth-quarter pricing to be based on October-December
spot rates," said a source with one of China's mid-sized steel
mills.
The spokeswoman at Vale was not immediately available for
comment.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Chinese mills were seeking
to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron ore
contracts.
Currently, prices for quarterly contracts are generally
based on the average index prices over a three-month period
ending a month before the start of each quarter.
That means that prices for the fourth quarter would normally
have been based on average spot prices from June to August, when
prices were higher than now.
Platts 62-percent grade index prices IODBZ00-PLT from
June to August stood at an average $175.63 a tonne, cost and
freight, down marginally from $176.96 in March-May, the basis
for third-quarter pricing.
Platts' index, which tracks Chinese import prices, has shed
more than $20 a tonne, or 13 percent, since early September to
its lowest since November last year, ending Thursday at $160 per
tonne. Other key indices have also slumped.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jason
Subler)