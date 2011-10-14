SHANGHAI Oct 14 A number of Chinese steel mills have been given the option to buy iron ore for the fourth-quarter based on October to December spot rates, instead of a common industry practice to buy on prices based on previous months.

Three mill sources briefed on the change told Reuters that miners, such as Vale SA , have offered Chinese mills' the option to pay for fourth quarter supplies based on more current rates, following the recent tumble in ore prices.

"We received a letter from Vale asking us for our opinion of changing fourth-quarter pricing to be based on October-December spot rates," said a source with one of China's mid-sized steel mills.

The spokeswoman at Vale was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Chinese mills were seeking to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron ore contracts.

Currently, prices for quarterly contracts are generally based on the average index prices over a three-month period ending a month before the start of each quarter.

That means that prices for the fourth quarter would normally have been based on average spot prices from June to August, when prices were higher than now.

Platts 62-percent grade index prices IODBZ00-PLT from June to August stood at an average $175.63 a tonne, cost and freight, down marginally from $176.96 in March-May, the basis for third-quarter pricing.

Platts' index, which tracks Chinese import prices, has shed more than $20 a tonne, or 13 percent, since early September to its lowest since November last year, ending Thursday at $160 per tonne. Other key indices have also slumped. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jason Subler)