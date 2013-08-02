SHANGHAI Aug 2 China's steel output is expected to hit a record high of about 780 million tonnes in 2013, up 9 percent from last year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

China's steel exports are expected to jump about 10 percent to 61.5 million tonnes this year, the country's economic watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)