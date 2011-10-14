* Several Chinese mills can buy iron ore based on current
spot rate
* Reference period for Q4 rate moves to Oct-Dec from
June-Aug
* Follows fall in spot iron ore to lowest since Nov 2010
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 14 Iron ore miners have given
steel mills in top importer China the option to buy the raw
material cheaper for fourth-quarter contracts, sources at mills
said on Friday, following a fall in spot rates to 11-month lows.
Quarterly contracts are usually based on the average of
index-linked spot prices over a three-month period ending a
month before the start of each quarter.
But Chinese mills, with margins cut by lower steel prices,
are not keen on paying more than $175 a tonne for iron ore --
the fourth-quarter contract rate based on June-August average
spot prices -- when the current rate is around $160.
Three sources at Chinese mills briefed on the change told
Reuters that iron ore miners, such as top producer Vale SA
, have offered Chinese mills the option to pay for
fourth-quarter supplies based on more current rates.
"We received a letter from Vale asking us for our opinion of
changing fourth-quarter pricing to be based on October-December
spot rates," said a source with one of China's mid-sized steel
mills.
"Other miners have also said that they would consider steel
mills' interests and have therefore made such moves."
Another official with one of China's largest steel
mills told Reuters that his company would still buy iron ore
based on index, but with the reference period changed to October
through December.
A spokeswoman at Vale was not immediately available for
comment.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Chinese mills were seeking
to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron ore
contracts.
China is the world's biggest buyer of iron ore, the biggest
money maker for Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton which together control around two-
thirds of the global seaborne market.
Around 1 billion tonnes of iron ore is traded in the global
seaborne market, with about 20 percent sold in the spot market
and the rest via long-term contracts.
MORE FLEXIBLE
The debate over pricing options suggests that the quarterly
contract pricing system, which the industry adopted last year
after scrapping a 40-year-old custom of changing prices every
year, may not last for long, traders said.
The industry could soon move to a monthly system to more
quickly reflect swings in spot prices, they said.
"Because of the price swings in the spot market, the miners
are going to have to be a little bit more flexible with their
pricing system," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.
A number of Chinese customers have reneged on their annual
contracts in late 2008 in order to source iron ore at cheaper
prices following the collapse in the global economy.
Chinese mills have mostly paid lip service to longer-term
pricing, citing benefits for the industry's stable development,
while they have been willing to switch to spot pricing in the
past.
Platts 62-percent grade index prices IODBZ00-PLT
from June to August stood at an average $175.63 a tonne, down
marginally from $176.96 in March-May, the basis for
third-quarter pricing.
BHP Billiton, the world's No. 3 iron ore miner, said it has
not had any shipment to China cancelled or renegotiated in the
last few weeks.
An industry source said BHP has not made changes to its
pricing periods as it already prices its ore close to the period
of delivery, instead of using previous quarter's prices.
Unlike BHP, Vale and Rio Tinto still price the majority of
their contracts on a quarterly basis.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING and Manolo
Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; editing by Miral Fahmy)