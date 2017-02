BEIJING Oct 18 China produced a total of 56.7 million tonnes of crude steel in September, up 16.5 percent against the same month of 2010, but down 3.5 percent compared with August, figures from the country's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, output stood at 1.89 million tonnes, down slightly from 1.895 million tonnes in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations.

Steel product output stood at 76.36 million tonnes, up 18.8 percent year on year and down slightly from 76.36 million tonnes in August. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)