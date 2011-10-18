* Crude steel output lowest since February
BEIJING, Oct 18 Chinese crude steel production
in September fell to its lowest point in seven months, shrinking
3.5 percent from August to 56.7 million tonnes, figures from the
country's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
On a daily basis, the decline was less dramatic, with
production at 1.89 million tonnes compared with 1.895 million
tonnes in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations.
The figures are slightly lower than estimates made by the
China Iron and Steel Association, which put September output at
58.13 million tonnes. CISA extrapolates total output figures
from the production volumes of its 78 member companies.
Analysts have been expecting a decline in output in
September and October, normally a peak demand period, with mills
anxious about the state of the global economy as well as tighter
domestic credit restrictions.
"The decline in output suggests that demand from downstream
customers is shrinking," said Wang Dezhi, an analyst with
China's Orient Futures.
"Looking at the overall state of (steel product) stockpiles
and output, current market demand isn't very good and is also
likely to be held back as temperatures gradually fall,
especially in the north," he added.
Output in September was still 16.5 percent higher than the
same period of last year, and daily production has remained
around 1.9 million tonnes a day since February, far higher than
the 1.7 million tonne average of 2010.
Steel product output stood at 76.36 million tonnes in
September, up 18.8 percent year on year and down slightly from
76.36 million tonnes in August.
According to figures from industry consultancy Mysteel,
rebar stockpiles held by traders reached 6.12 million tonnes by
the end of last week, up nearly 8 percent compared with four
weeks ago.
