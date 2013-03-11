* China steel exec says sector faces weak demand,
overcapacity
* Closures inevitable, big state firms could be vulnerable
* Iron ore miners wrong to bank on sustained Chinese demand
growth
By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 11 China's bloated steel sector
is facing a wave of closures in the next few years, with slowing
demand and decades of "blind" expansion finally about to catch
up with the industry, a senior executive and parliamentary
delegate said.
Zhang Wuzong, the chairman of the privately-owned Shandong
Shiheng Special Steel Group and a forty-year veteran of the
industry, told Reuters in an interview that China's problems
would also scupper the huge expansion plans of suppliers like
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton ,
which have bet their future on sustained demand growth in China.
No steel firm will be immune, with the future of even
state-owned firms like the loss-making Angang Group
at risk, he added.
"The Chinese market is now oversupplied," he said. "The
government knows it and we know it. 'Survival of the fittest' is
the only way to solve the problems."
"It will take time but I believe a lot of the backward
private enterprises will be closed. I also believe there will be
some state-owned enterprises that will be eliminated too,
including some of the big ones. This is a certainty."
China has at least 900 million tonnes of crude steel
production capacity, far higher than its official total output
of 716 million tonnes in 2012. Profits in the sector fell 98
percent last year with many firms making losses.
The government said earlier this year that it would
implement new policies to encourage mergers and close obsolete
smelters, with the aim of bringing 60 percent of total capacity
under the control of its top 10 mills by 2015.
"The best way a market can develop is on the principle of
'survival of the fittest' -- it is not a question of state-owned
firms taking over private firms or the other way around, but
which is the strongest," said Zhang, noting that current
policies were mistaken because they distorted "market order".
By forcing better-performing firms to take over the nearly
bankrupt, the government was making the situation worse.
Angang's listed assets made losses of around 4 billion yuan
($644 million) last year, but the group company has also been
forced to acquire other loss-making state-owned steel firms like
Panzhihua Steel, despite having no economic rationale to do so,
he said.
Zhang said his own company had shed around 2 million tonnes
of crude steel capacity in the last few years to improve
efficiency. Last year it was only the 64th largest steel mill by
capacity, but the sixth most profitable.
Many larger firms, now saddled with capacities higher than
the whole of Germany, will have to follow suit, but after
assembling huge workforces, they remain under pressure to stick
to a losing strategy.
Still, any hope that the government will come and bail them
out could finally be dashed, Zhang said.
"Government support is extremely limited -- it's not like
before when the government can find the money to help out a
company that is facing bankruptcy. They just can't do this any
more. They need to just let them die."
IMPACT ON MINERS
With steel demand already slowing and 2013 growth highly
unlikely to beat last year's 3.1 percent, the big overseas
miners were wrong to stake their future on China, and could also
be facing massive future losses, Zhang said.
"China has driven the growth of Rio Tinto and BHP but they
now are too dependent on Chinese demand, which cannot continue
growing at the same rate as before," he said.
Rio Tinto expects Chinese steel production to peak at 1
billion tonnes a year around 2030. Rio, fellow Australian miner
BHP and Brazil's Vale together plan to lift their
total iron ore production by about 60 percent to more than 1
billion tonnes a year over the next three years.
Even the development of China's western regions, which the
miners have cited as one of the biggest drivers of global steel
demand in coming years, will not be enough, says Zhang.
"Western development is going to happen, but it won't be the
same as in the east. It also won't rely on foreign iron ore.
There are big domestic mines in the west that will go into
operation, and it is irrational to think that BHP or Rio Tinto
will be able to deliver their cargoes to places like Sichuan."
Sichuan, in western China, lies about 1,500 km inland.
When Zhang first got into the steel business in 1976, total
capacity stood at around 30 million tonnes, he said, and it is
now thirty times larger. Any further expansion was impossible.
"It is just unsustainable -- demand isn't going to rise that
much, Chinese energy and infrastructure cannot support it."
($1 = 6.2147 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)