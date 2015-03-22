By David Stanway and Ruby Lian
BEIJING, March 23 Many loss-making Chinese steel
mills could finally be ready to shut their doors this year, with
the government expected to offer more incentives for stricken
enterprises to close as the economy slows and a war on smog
intensifies.
For years, hundreds of poorly-regulated mills dodged
policies aimed at solving the perennial problems of pollution
and overcapacity, protected by surging demand and the reluctance
of local authorities to jeopardise growth and employment.
But tougher environmental enforcement and a slowdown in
demand have now mired the sector in losses, leaving firms
struggling to pay wages or upgrade technology. The head of a
state-owned mill said this month that 2015 could end up being
the sector's worst year yet.
From last year, regulators promised to give the market a
bigger say in deciding which mills would close, but many have
clung on longer than expected in the hope that rivals perish
first, propped up by local authorities terrified by the prospect
of unemployment and unrest.
With excess capacity now said to stand at about 300 million
tonnes and prices drifting near 20-year lows, the industry is
waiting for Beijing to step in again with decisive measures
aimed to close failing steel firms for good.
"The central government may have to find a way to deal with
it, but eventually the bottom line is they have to close down
those steel mills," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut
Securities in Hong Kong.
Fears of a widespread shutdown of Chinese mills that could
cut the country's demand for iron ore sent prices of the raw
material last week to the lowest since records began in 2008.
EXIT MECHANISMS
Under a revised restructuring plan the government will
improve "exit mechanisms" for the sector, allowing enterprises
already facing losses to find a way out, according to a draft
published by the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology.
Cao Huiquan, chairman of Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Group,
told Reuters last week that local governments still propped up
loss-making firms to save jobs and prevent expensive investments
from being devalued.
"The exit threshold in the sector is high, capital
injections are high and firms have spent huge amounts," he said.
"And then we have the employment problem, which needs to be
resolved through government spending."
While there are already procedures in place to help
liquidate plants, bankruptcies have been rare, with local
authorities reluctant to handle rising unemployment and
preferring lenders to restructure debts, banking sources say.
"local governments will not let their companies go bankrupt,
they will push banks to restructure loans," said a loan officer
at the headquarters of one of the top five Chinese banks.
In Hebei, a major steelmaking province close to Beijing,
growth slipped to 6.5 percent last year, one of the lowest rates
in the country. Local officials estimate that as many as 400,000
workers will need new jobs once planned mill closures are
complete.
But it appears to be winning a campaign for more state
support, with Premier Li Keqiang telling a Hebei delegation this
month that the province should be offered preferential policies
and financing.
"The restructuring of Hebei's steel industry has been far
harder than expected and we need the state to come out with a
series of measures to support our transformation," said Zhang
Qingwei, Hebei's governor.
CASUALTIES OF WAR
Since China launched its "war on pollution" last year, mills
have faced tougher standards, with executives even risking
imprisonment if they fail to comply.
A crackdown on the city of Linyi in Shandong led to the
closure of several mills, and a new round of inspections in
Hebei could force more plants to rectify or die.
Larger steel firms have expressed hope that tougher
environmental legislation will create a level playing field, but
many firms have had little option but to keep running polluting
equipment.
The hope has been that local governments will either pay for
their upgrades or compensate them for closing down.
"Private mills have no money to revamp their environmental
equipment. They are still making losses and they can't get
money," said Xu Zhongbo, head of Beijing Metal Consulting, which
advises steel mills. "They will use their existing equipment and
try to continue producing and just see what happens."
