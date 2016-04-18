BEIJING, April 18 Blaming China for woes in the
global steel industry is simply a lazy excuse for protectionism,
and such finger-pointing will be counter-productive, China's
official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Monday.
The issue has shot to the top of the political agenda in a
number of countries.
India's Tata Steel has blamed a flood of cheap
steel imports, including from China, for a decision to pull out
of Britain, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.
Last week, more than 40,000 German steel workers took to the
streets to protest against dumping from China, among other
issues such as industry consolidation that they fear will cost
them their jobs.
Xinhua, in an English-language piece, said it appeared
"understandable" to think that China as the world's largest
steel producer and consumer was the cause of the problems.
"Upon closer inspection, however, it's just a lame and lazy
excuse for protectionism," it said.
"Blaming other countries is always an easy, sure-fire way
for politicians to whip up a storm over domestic economic woes,
but finger-pointing and protectionism are counter-productive."
Such commentaries are not official policy statements, but
they can be read as a reflection of government thinking.
Xinhua said cheap Chinese steel had in fact created many
jobs, as it is used by European companies, for example, who then
use it to make products for export.
"It should be noted that overcapacity is a global challenge
amid a sluggish world economy. China is one of the most
hard-hit, but the government is facing up to the headwinds," it
said.
"The last thing the world needs is a trade war over this
issue. Far more jobs will be lost than gained if protectionism
prevails."
The Chinese government has said the issue is a global
problem that should be resolved via dialogue and cooperation.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)