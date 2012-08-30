SUZHOU, China Aug 30 Chinese steel producers
will suffer even bigger losses in August, following a 1.9
billion yuan ($299 million) loss last month due to falling
prices, a senior official of industry group the China Iron and
Steel Association (CISA) said on Thursday.
"China's steel sector is facing the most difficult times.
Chinese steel mills will suffer deeper losses in August after
losses of 1.9 billion yuan in July," CISA Vice-Chairman Wang
Xiaoqi told an industry conference in Suzhou.
Shanghai steel rebar futures hit a record low of
3,327 yuan per tonne on Wednesday, reflecting weakening demand
from China, the world's top steel market.
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan)
