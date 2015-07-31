BRUSSELS, July 31 China's steel demand will
shrink this year and lead to a flood of exports, ArcelorMittal
said on Friday, highlighting the growth problems
facing the world's top consumer and producer of the construction
material.
The company sees China's steel demand including inventory
changes sliding by up to 1 percent compared with a previous
forecast of growth between half a percentage point and 1
percent.
In dollar terms, ArcelorMittal only sells 1 percent of its
steel to China compared to 46 percent to Europe, including
Russia and Turkey. But Chinese exports will add to the glut of
steel on the global market, where consumption is expected to
total 1.6 billion tonnes and production 1.66 billion tonnes.
China's consumption this year is expected at around 730
million against its output at around 840 million tonnes.
"In 2014 (Chinese exports) averaged about 90 million tones
and our expectation is they will average about 100 million this
year," ArcelorMittal's Chief Executive Aditya Mittal said on a
conference call.
Mittal added that the pace of exports from China in January
was roughly 120 million tones on an annualised basis.
Chinese authorities in an attempt to shore up growth and
meet a 7 percent growth target have cut interest rates and used
fiscal stimulus to boost economic activity.
But with little success. Only this week, China's steel
association said 43 percent of its members lost money in the
first half of this year.
Chinese steel prices are at their lowest in more than 20
years.
A composite price index of eight steel products compiled by
the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed prices are now
nearly 35 percent lower than they were 21 years ago.
"The Chinese steel industry is really getting squeezed at
this point in time," Mittal said.
This could mean they cut production.
"That will be good for the global steel industry," Mittal
said, warning ArcelorMittal would fight any attempts by Chinese
producers to dump subsidised steel on Europe.
"We are working actively with other peers to make sure
there's a fair trade environment in the markets in which we
operate."
European steel association Eurofer said Chinese exports to
the EU rose 49 percent year-on-year over the first five months
of 2015 due to massive and increasing overcapacity.
The European Commission opened an investigation into alleged
dumping of cold-rolled flat steel by China and Russia in May and
has imposed a series of tariffs to counter surging imports of
various grades of steel, including stainless.
