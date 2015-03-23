* Crisis-hit steel sector wants govt backing as turns abroad
* Looking to escape oversupply at home
* Shift could offer some support to iron ore prices
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, March 23 Laden with debt and
struggling to make money as the world's No.2 economy loses
momentum, China's steel mills do not appear obvious candidates
for overseas expansion.
But the country's crisis-hit steel sector is calling for
strong government backing for plans to ramp up foreign
acquisitions, as it looks to escape weak demand-growth and
soaring environmental costs at home.
In a draft of a revised restructuring plan for the industry
issued late last week, Beijing included a line saying it would
support mills' efforts to buy assets abroad, with attention now
turning to more detailed measures that could be announced later
in the year.
"There is capacity that we can shift abroad, to regions that
need it like Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, as well as
places like Indonesia and Africa where demand for steel is huge
but production capacity is very low," said Deng Qilin, Chairman
of Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, China's No.4 producer.
Foreign expansion by the world's biggest steel sector would
offer some support to prices of steelmaking ingredient iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI, which plunged to record lows this month as
Beijing ramps up environmental checks that could shut more mills
in an industry where production capacity is 300 million tonnes
above demand.
The export market offered one of the few bright spots for
Chinese producers last year, but trade barriers erected amid
accusations that China has been dumping products overseas mean
exporting is becoming more difficult, with firms increasingly
looking to shift actual output abroad.
Beijing has already rolled out measures to broadly encourage
the foreign expansion of Chinese industry including simplifying
currency rules and making it easier to raise money through bond
markets, with sectors such as nuclear at the forefront of the
drive overseas.
At this year's full session of parliament, Wuhan Iron and
Steel along with another major producer, Anshan Iron and Steel
Group, urged the government to provide financial and policy
support for the steel sector's expansion abroad.
China's top steelmaking province of Hebei has also called
for greater backing for its plan to move 20 million tonnes of
capacity overseas by 2023.
PLAYING AWAY
Some are already making the leap, with Hebei Steel Group,
China's largest steelmaker, looking to build a
5-million-tonne-per-year steel project under a joint venture in
Africa.
Shougang, one of the largest mills, in February started
production at a Malaysian project with an annual capacity of 3
million tonnes.
A smaller company, Bazhou New Asia Metal Products Co. Ltd,
bought a stake in an Indonesian firm in 2013 to build a steel
strip project, with vice-president Xing Xiuying saying it made
the move as there was little room to expand in China.
"Investing abroad will help China to cut the excess capacity
at home in the long run, as some companies will shift their
focus to overseas markets and thus reduce output and competition
domestically."
Others have found moving more tricky, with the Baosteel
Group and Wuhan Iron and Steel both dropping plans to build
plants in Brazil, blaming high costs.
"It will depend on how much capital is eventually engaged in
helping Chinese firms go abroad, but generally speaking, the
overseas expansion strategy will have a positive impact on
Chinese steelmakers in seeking new growth," said Lawrence Lu,
analyst at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in Hong Kong.
Some were more sceptical, questioning whether there would be
cost advantages to shifting output.
"The government should not use this as a main solution to
ease domestic overcapacity as any blind push would bring
consequences," said Jiang Feitao, policy researcher at the China
Academy of Social Sciences.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)