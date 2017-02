BEIJING Jan 17 China produced 71.07 million tonnes of steel products in December, up 6 percent year on year, according to data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

It was up 1.4 percent compared with November.

Total output for 2011 stood at 881.2 million tonnes, up 10.7 percent from 2010. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)