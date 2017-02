SHANGHAI Oct 18 China's average daily crude steel output rose to 1.932 million tonnes in September, up 2 percent from 1.894 million tonnes in August, government data showed on Thursday, as a rebound in prices encouraged mills to boost production.

Total crude steel production in September stood at 57.95 million tonnes, down from 58.70 million tonnes in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)