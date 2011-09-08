SHANGHAI, Sept 8 China's daily crude steel output fell 2.2 percent to 1.905 million tonnes in the last 11 days of August from the preceeding 10 days, industry consultancy Custeel.com said on Thursday, citing industry data.

China produced a daily average of 1.935 million tonnes of crude steel in the month, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)