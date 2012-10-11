SHANGHAI Oct 11 China's average daily crude steel output fell to 1.843 million tonnes between Sept 21-30, down 0.74 percent from the preceding 10 days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Thursday.

CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)