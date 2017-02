SHANGHAI Oct 17 China's average daily crude steel output rebounded to 1.916 million tonnes in the first 10 days of October, up 4 percent from September 21-30, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Wednesday.

Average daily steel production has been below 1.9 million tonnes since mid-August as weak demand in the world's top steel producer and consumer pushed steel mills to curb output. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)