SHANGHAI, April 26 China produced 2.116 million tonnes of crude steel per day over April 11-20, down by a slight 0.4 percent from the preceding ten days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Friday. Chinese steel mills have been producing in excess of 2 million tonnes of steel on a daily basis since mid-February, despite concerns about soaring stockpiles and weak demand. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. CISA members produced 1.689 tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis during the same period, down 0.5 percent from the preceding period, data showed. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)