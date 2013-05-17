SHANGHAI, May 17 China's average daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.193 million tonnes in the first 10 days of May, up 3 percent from the preceding 10-day period, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Friday. Chinese steelmakers have ramped up output to above 2 million tonnes per day since mid-February in a move to maintain their market share amid slower-than-expected pickup in demand and declining margins. The average daily steel production was 2.129 million tonnes between April 21-30. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, which comprise more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. CISA members produced 1.748 million tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis during the same period, up 2.7 percent from the preceding period, data showed. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)