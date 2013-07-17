SHANGHAI, July 17 China's average daily crude steel output declined sharply to 2.1 million tonnes in the first 10 days of July, down 4.5 percent from the preceding ten-day period, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed on Wednesday. CISA estimated the country's total production based on its members, including more than 70 large steel mills that account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. The decline of 4.5 percent was the steepest this year. CISA members produced 1.695 million tonnes of crude steel on an average daily basis during the same period, down 3.8 percent from a record high of 1.762 million tonnes in late June, the data showed. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Jul 1-10 2.083 -4.5 Jun 21-30 2.181 +0.8 Jun 11-20 2.164 +0.4 Jun 1-10 2.156 +0.1 May 21-31 2.154 -1.4 May 11-20 2.185 -0.3 May 1-10 2.193 +3.0 Apr 21-30 2.129 +0.6 Apr 11-20 2.116 -0.4 Apr 1-10 2.124 +2.5 Mar 21-31 2.072 +0.4 Mar 11-20 2.064 -1.0 Mar 1-10 2.085 2.5 Feb 21-28 2.034 1.4 Feb 11-20 2.006 0.9 Feb 1-10 1.989 4.4 Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 * For CISA's steel output report, click on (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anand Basu)