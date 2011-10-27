(Repeats to fix table format)

* Average daily steel output falls below 1.9 mln T first time since Feb

* More mills use maintenance overhauls to curb steel output

* Daily average steel output expected to stay below 1.8 mln T in months ahead

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 China's average daily crude steel output dipped to 1.7998 million tonnes over the Oct 11-20 period, the first time it has fallen below 1.9 million tonnes since February, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Thursday.

A growing number of Chinese steelmakers have begun overhauls at their facilities as they try to shield themselves from a steep decline in steel prices and a slowdown in sales, with Beijing's tightening moves continuing to weigh on demand.

"Many steel mills have expensive raw materials, which they bought earlier at high prices, and steel prices have fallen rapidly entering October, so we are seeing more overhauls by steel mills as their margins worsen," said Hu Yanping, an analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com.

The utilization rates at 111 rebar and wire rod rolling mills in northern China's Tianjin city and Hebei province stood at 75.2 percent this week, down 10 percentage points from a week earlier, a Custeel.com survey showed.

CISA originally said that daily output in the first 10 days of October reached 1.934 million tonnes, suggesting the country's mills were still producing at very high rates despite the woes facing the sector.

But according to the association's latest data, accumulated output over the first 20 days of October stood at 36.357 million tonnes, indicating that it has revised its output numbers for the first 10 days of the month to 1.836 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations.

China's steel mills had been operating close to full capacity since late February, defying a government-driven credit crunch and constant warnings about overcapacity.

"It is clear that everybody in the sector, especially long product producers, was too optimistic," said Xu Zhongbu, chief executive of Beijing Metal Consulting.

Analysts expected China's crude steel output to fall further in the months ahead, with daily average production to stay below 1.8 million tonnes.

But that figure remains significantly higher than 2010, when average daily output stood at around 1.7 million tonnes.

"Production is slowing but the total is still going to be around 700 million tonnes this year, which is the highest in history," said Xu. "Next year it will be lower."

The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily Change

output (pct)

(mln

T) Oct 11-20 1.799 -2.0 Oct 1-10* 1.836 -4.8 Sept 21-30 1.930 +0.6 Sept 11-20 1.919 -2.3 Sept 1-10 1.964 +3.1 Aug 21-31 1.905 -2.2 Aug 11-20 1.947 +0.3 Aug 1-10 1.942 +0.4 July 21-31 1.935 -0.7 July 11-20 1.950 -0.3 July 1-10 1.955 -3.1 Jun 21-30 2.018 +3.2 Jun 11-20 1.955 -0.6 Jun 1-10 1.967 +2.7 May 21-31 1.915 +3.5 May 11-20 1.984 +1.9 May 1-10 1.947 +0.3 Apr 21-30 1.941 +1.9 Apr 11-20 1.904 -1.1 Apr 1-10 1.933 +0.6 Mar 21-31 1.922 -1.2 Mar 11-20 1.945 +2.2 Mar 1-10 1.903 -0.4 Feb 21-28 1.912 +5.4 Feb 11-20 1.814 +1.5 Feb 1-10 1.787 +4.5 Jan 21-31 1.710 +0.9 Jan 11-20 1.695 -5.5 Jan 1-10 1.794 +3.5 Source: CISA data. * Revised based on Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)