* China crude steel output at 49.88 mln T in Nov

* November steel output lowest since Sept 2010

* Year-to-date steel output at 631 mln T, up 10 pct

* Demand stays weak amid credit tightening

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 China's crude steel output in November fell 9 percent to 49.88 million tonnes from the previous month, the lowest level since September last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Daily output by the world's top steel-producer totalled 1.663 million tonnes during the month, as mills scaled back production amid weakening demand in the traditional low season.

"With iron ore prices up in November, some small steel mills have abandoned plans to resume output, while some larger mills are still undergoing overhauls," said GF Securities analyst Feng Gangyong.

This was in line with data published by the China Iron & Steel Association, which put average daily steel output at less than 1.7 million tonnes in November.

Year-to-date steel output reached 631 million tonnes, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, statistics bureau data showed.

Feng estimated that steel output would reach 678 million tonnes this year, up about 8 percent from last year.

Strong demand from the construction sector encouraged Chinese steelmakers to produce at close to full capacity from February to September, when daily output stood at around 1.9 million tonnes, but Beijing's tight credit policies have started to crimp demand.

China's industrial output growth hit the slowest pace in more than two years in November, reinforcing signs that the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

"Now it's still a destocking stage, and steel demand remains weak, although we don't see a big possibility of steel prices slumping in the near future," said Feng. "I expect demand to improve after the lunar new year."

End users have remained cash-strapped even though the central bank recently cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

"We are still facing high borrowing cost from banks, and steel demand remains uncertain," said the owner of a small private steelmaker in the northern province of Hebei.

China produced 126.4 million tonnes of raw iron ore in November, up 35 percent from a year earlier, bureau data showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)