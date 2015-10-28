SHANGHAI Oct 28 Chinese steel mills are likely
to be forced into making deeper cuts in output over the next few
months, as shrinking demand, soaring losses and tighter credit
undermine firms in the world's biggest producer, industry
officials and analysts said.
The industry has defied pressure to make big cuts so far,
though the bottom line of steel firms is suffering and efforts
to boost exports have riled rival producers in countries ranging
from India to the United States.
Major steel producers suffered total losses of 28.12 billion
yuan ($4.42 billion) in the first three quarters of 2015, the
China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said.
"Since 2010, government departments have issued 20 policy
documents to eliminate inefficient capacity, and some has been
shut, but overall capacity still hasn't fallen," CISA
vice-chairman Zhu Jimin told a briefing.
But with steel prices at their lowest in decades
state-owned mills are starting to close plants.
Bayi Steel, a unit of China's second-largest steelmaker, the
Baosteel Group, has already shut a production base
that has an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes.
Hangzhou Iron & Steel, another state-owned mill,
will close its main Banshan production base by the end of 2015,
while Maanshan Iron & Steel will shut some
production lines in the fourth quarter, the firms said.
"Output cuts will accelerate by the first quarter of 2016,
though a cliff drop is still unlikely, and iron ore prices could
fall further to an average of $40-50 a tonne next year," said
Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant Futures in Guangzhou.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have slumped nearly 30
percent since the beginning of this year to $50.80 on a rising
tide of production and slowing demand.
Private Chinese steel firms running at a loss are also at
risk of going bust if banks demand loan repayments.
"It is a clear trend that credit is getting tighter and
tighter. Once the cash chain is cut off, steel mills will go
bust," Xu Lejiang, chairman of Baosteel, told reporters.
Custeel, a CISA-affiliated consultancy, said this week that
24 blast furnaces had suspended operations in October as mills
scheduled overhauls, adding that the number was expected to rise
as losses mount.
China's steel output in the first nine months dropped 2.1
percent from a year ago to 609 million tonnes. Apparent domestic
consumption fell 5.8 percent, CISA figures showed.
China currently has 1.25 billion tonnes of annual crude
steel capacity, a surplus of around 300 million tonnes.
"There are two ways of resolving the supply imbalance -
raising demand or cutting supply, and in the current economic
conditions, there is no hope of raising demand," CISA's Zhu
said.
($1 = 6.3573 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Coco Li; Editing by Ed Davies)