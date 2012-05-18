SHANGHAI May 18 China's daily crude steel output hit a fresh record of 2.045 million tonnes in the first 10 days of May, up 0.5 percent from the last 10 days of April, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed on Friday.

CISA estimates the country's overall output based on its major members - consisting of around 80 medium- and large-sized steel mills, which produce around 80 percent of the total. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)