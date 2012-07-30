* Steel mills begin maintenance to cut output
* Top steelmakers also making small output cuts
* Output cuts expected to dampen iron ore prices
* Traders say large output cuts unlikely
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, July 30 China's small- and
medium-sized steelmakers are stepping up maintenance in an
effort to cut production and stem losses from a slump in steel
prices and a surge in inventories, a move that could further
pressure prices of their raw material, iron ore.
With no sign of a quick demand recovery in sight, a growing
number of mills in the world's largest steel-producing nation
have begun idling some capacity after having held output near
record levels over the past few months.
Small and medium-sized steel mills account for about half of
China's output while the 10 top players, including Baosteel
and Wuhan Steel, make up the rest.
About 1 million tonnes of crude steel output will be cut by
sometime in August, consultancy Custeel.com estimates, on the
basis of a schedule of mills' plans for maintenance.
"The reality could be worse than what we see," said an iron
ore trader in the northeastern coastal city of Dalian. Iron ore
prices are at their lowest in 2-1/2 years.
"Some steel mills keep quiet about their maintenance as they
don't want their moves to worsen market sentiment."
Chinese steel mills typically do not shut down production
outright because of the high costs involved, instead resorting
to maintenance as a way to cut output. Plant maintenance is
normally scheduled during a winter seasonal lull in demand.
"Some steel mills in Hebei province have been bleeding badly
because of poor demand and have recently shut their operations,"
said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with XiBen New Line Co. Ltd, a
steel products trading platform in Shanghai.
"Psychologically, those cuts have given the impression that
the glut will ease and that steel prices will stabilise."
While the volume of cuts is small compared to the aftermath
of the 2008 global financial crisis, when big mills slashed
output by nearly a third, industry sources say they suggest
steel mills may finally be buckling under the weight of high
inventories and poor demand.
China's rebar prices have slumped 14 percent since early
April to hover near a record low of 3,757 yuan. The swift and
steep decline means that most mills are making a loss of 300 to
400 yuan per tonne.
The Custeel.com list showed that Shagang, China's biggest
private steelmaker, and other mid-sized steel mills, such as
Nanjing Steel and Bayi Steel, are among
the mills now cutting production.
Units of some of the country's top steel mills -- including
the Hebei Steel Group, Baosteel and the Shandong
Steel -- have also made cuts, albeit at smaller volumes.
SWOLLEN INVENTORIES
Iron ore stocks are close to 100 million tonnes and steel
products inventories at major steel mills rose to 12.45 million
tonnes by July 20, up 46 percent from the start of the year and
a rise of 36 percent from a year earlier.
Swelling inventories have alarmed Beijing, which has urged
state-owned companies to make destocking a top priority in the
second half of the year, local media reported last Friday.
"Steel mills have not been buying iron ore for a while,"
said an official with a small steel mill, who asked not to be
identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.
"Now that they are cutting output, it suggests demand for
iron ore will shrink further and prices could fall to $110
unless we see the output cuts lend strength to steel prices."
With iron ore prices at a 30-month low of $116.20 per tonne,
any major cuts in China's steel output would pressure prices
further - boding ill for mining giants such as Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
, all of which have launched ambitious capacity
expansion plans on the back of surging long-term Chinese demand.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)