* Steel mills begin maintenance to cut output

* Top steelmakers also making small output cuts

* Output cuts expected to dampen iron ore prices

* Traders say large output cuts unlikely

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, July 30 China's small- and medium-sized steelmakers are stepping up maintenance in an effort to cut production and stem losses from a slump in steel prices and a surge in inventories, a move that could further pressure prices of their raw material, iron ore.

With no sign of a quick demand recovery in sight, a growing number of mills in the world's largest steel-producing nation have begun idling some capacity after having held output near record levels over the past few months.

Small and medium-sized steel mills account for about half of China's output while the 10 top players, including Baosteel and Wuhan Steel, make up the rest.

About 1 million tonnes of crude steel output will be cut by sometime in August, consultancy Custeel.com estimates, on the basis of a schedule of mills' plans for maintenance.

"The reality could be worse than what we see," said an iron ore trader in the northeastern coastal city of Dalian. Iron ore prices are at their lowest in 2-1/2 years.

"Some steel mills keep quiet about their maintenance as they don't want their moves to worsen market sentiment."

Chinese steel mills typically do not shut down production outright because of the high costs involved, instead resorting to maintenance as a way to cut output. Plant maintenance is normally scheduled during a winter seasonal lull in demand.

"Some steel mills in Hebei province have been bleeding badly because of poor demand and have recently shut their operations," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with XiBen New Line Co. Ltd, a steel products trading platform in Shanghai.

"Psychologically, those cuts have given the impression that the glut will ease and that steel prices will stabilise."

While the volume of cuts is small compared to the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, when big mills slashed output by nearly a third, industry sources say they suggest steel mills may finally be buckling under the weight of high inventories and poor demand.

China's rebar prices have slumped 14 percent since early April to hover near a record low of 3,757 yuan. The swift and steep decline means that most mills are making a loss of 300 to 400 yuan per tonne.

The Custeel.com list showed that Shagang, China's biggest private steelmaker, and other mid-sized steel mills, such as Nanjing Steel and Bayi Steel, are among the mills now cutting production.

Units of some of the country's top steel mills -- including the Hebei Steel Group, Baosteel and the Shandong Steel -- have also made cuts, albeit at smaller volumes.

SWOLLEN INVENTORIES

Iron ore stocks are close to 100 million tonnes and steel products inventories at major steel mills rose to 12.45 million tonnes by July 20, up 46 percent from the start of the year and a rise of 36 percent from a year earlier.

Swelling inventories have alarmed Beijing, which has urged state-owned companies to make destocking a top priority in the second half of the year, local media reported last Friday.

"Steel mills have not been buying iron ore for a while," said an official with a small steel mill, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

"Now that they are cutting output, it suggests demand for iron ore will shrink further and prices could fall to $110 unless we see the output cuts lend strength to steel prices."

With iron ore prices at a 30-month low of $116.20 per tonne, any major cuts in China's steel output would pressure prices further - boding ill for mining giants such as Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale , all of which have launched ambitious capacity expansion plans on the back of surging long-term Chinese demand. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)