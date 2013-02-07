(Adds background, table) SHANGHAI, Feb 7 China's average daily crude steel output fell 0.4 percent to 1.906 million tonnes between Jan. 21 and 31 from the preceding period, China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) data showed on Thursday. Average daily crude steel output in the world's largest steel-producing country was 1.914 million tonnes from Jan. 11-20. Steel demand typically declines in winter as the cold weather hits construction activities, pushing steel mills to slow down production. Surging raw materials cost also curbed mills' interest to ramp up to production. However, some market participants had expected production to be stronger as mills maintained high production rates, anticipating better demand after the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February. CISA members account for about 80 percent of China's total steel output. They produced 1.604 million tonnes of crude steel on a daily average basis for Jan. 21-31, down 0.53 percent from the preceding period, the data showed. The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output(mln T) Change (pct) Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4 Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5 Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3 *For CISA's steel output report, click on *Compiled by Reuters (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)