SHANGHAI, Feb 7 China's average daily crude
steel output fell 0.4 percent to 1.906 million tonnes between
Jan. 21 and 31 from the preceding period, China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) data showed on Thursday.
Average daily crude steel output in the world's largest
steel-producing country was 1.914 million tonnes from Jan.
11-20.
Steel demand typically declines in winter as the cold
weather hits construction activities, pushing steel mills to
slow down production. Surging raw materials cost also curbed
mills' interest to ramp up to production.
However, some market participants had expected production to
be stronger as mills maintained high production rates,
anticipating better demand after the Lunar New Year holiday in
mid-February.
CISA members account for about 80 percent of China's total
steel output. They produced 1.604 million tonnes of crude steel
on a daily average basis for Jan. 21-31, down 0.53 percent from
the preceding period, the data showed.
The following table shows changes in daily output since the
beginning of the year.
Period Daily output(mln T) Change
(pct)
Jan 21-31 1.906 -0.4
Jan 11-20 1.914 -1.5
Jan 1-10 1.944 2.3
